Located around 250 kilometres south of Tehran is Iran’s key nuclear enrichment site in Natanz. On April 11, there was an explosion which caused a power failure at this underground atomic facility. This incident resulted in the damage of some older centrifuges, according to Iranian authorities. Tehran’s chief diplomat immediately pointed his finger at Israel,accusing Tel Aviv of “nuclear terrorism”.

Although Israel’s government has not officially claimed responsibility for this attack, an Israeli public broadcaster reported that the Mossad was behind it, and the New York Times reports that American and Israeli intelligence officials confirmed to them that Israel played a role in the attack. Tehran has vowed revenge and declared that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program will not suffer from this act of sabotage.

Tehran is now trying to stand strong and send out an air of confidence while downplaying any harm that this recent act of “nuclear terrorism” may have inflicted on Iran’s nuclear program. Nonetheless, against the backdrop of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in November 2020, this incident in Natanz further exposed the Iranian intelligence services’ inability to prevent Israel from carrying out such attacks deep in Iran.

Timing is everything

The timing of this latest attack on Iran’s Natanz facility is important for at least four major reasons.

First, this explosion occurred only hours after Iranians celebrated National Nuclear Technology Day. As Iranians across the political spectrum are extremely proud of their country’s nuclear program, such attacks are humiliating. The Iranian government’s failure to protect the country’s nuclear infrastructure from hostile foreign actors angers the public in Iran. This sabotage at Natanz bodes negatively for President Hassan Rouhani’s standing among Iranians.

Second, the day after the electrical blackout, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. During his visit, the Pentagon chief announced that he and Netanyahu discussed “regional security challenges, including Iran's destabilizing activities” and that Washington’s “commitment to the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership is ironclad.”

It is not clear whether Secretary Austin had any idea that this attack was about to occur before it did, or if he learned about it after the explosion. Either way, this attack against Natanz was probably just as much a message for the US as it was for Iran.

Third, nuclear talks involving diplomats from the US and the countries which remain in compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) recently began in Vienna. These talks have been part of European-led efforts to bring about the Iranian nuclear deal’s revival.

Fourth, Iran’s upcoming presidential election is coming up in June. Israel is making decisions with Iran’s domestic politics in mind. Tel Aviv is trying to make it more difficult for any pro-JCPOA presidential candidate to win.

From the Israeli government’s perspective, it is best if Rouhani’s successor is a “hardliner” opposed to the nuclear accord because the Islamic Republic having such a president would decrease the JCPOA’s chances of being reconstituted.

Sabotaging nuclear diplomacy

The JCPOA being salvaged would constitute a nightmarish scenario for Netanyahu’s government. In the words of Ali Ahmed, a Tehran-based geopolitical expert, “Israel’s fear is that a stabilization of the US-Iran rivalry makes it less important to US interests and may even shuffle regional alliance networks in the long term.” Therefore, Tel Aviv seeks to derail efforts aimed at choreographing the US and Iran’s simultaneous return to full compliance with the JCPOA.