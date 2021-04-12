In France, however, it has become another space for French officials to engage in identity politics and regulate how its citizens celebrate.

The country could soon ban foreign flags at wedding ceremonies held in public buildings as part of an attempt to defend so-called "republican values."

The latest amendment is part of a raft of measures aimed at the country's Muslim population, particularly those with hyphenated identities.

Officially, the amendment to the so-called "separatist bill" making its way through the French parliament doesn't specify a particular nationality that would be targeted.

Legislators that voted to pass the amendment have made it clear who they think it's aimed at — Algerians.

"If Algerians are happy to be in France, let them show it with a French flag," said one legislator when asked about the amendment.

Another French legislator, Henri Leroy, said of Algerians who hold wedding ceremonies in public buildings, "They invade the place noisily without any respect", adding, "In France, the town hall is the symbol of our identity. It is therefore logical that only our flag flies there."

If passed in the final version of the bill, the new law would see French mayors around the country more easily call the police on weddings they deem not sufficiently respectful of France.

The comments by the legislators and the law were immediately derided on social media.

One said that the country has become an "open-air comedy sketch."

Another user commenting on the law was even more blunt "France is trying to eradicate the roots of kids of immigrants, specifically African kids. This country is racist and hates Arab and black kids."