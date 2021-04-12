Mogadishu's police chief announced he suspended parliament, saying he was acting unilaterally to prevent lawmakers from extending the president's term, only to be fired moments later by the police commissioner.

"We have stopped the parliament session today. We have a responsibility bigger than a personal one. We have to solve anything that can bring violence and war in Mogadishu," Saadaq Omar Hassan told local TV station Universal in a live speech. "The four-year term has ended."

