Iran's foreign ministry has said that an Iranian vessel, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, a day after media reports that the ship had been attacked with limpet mines.

"The explosion occurred on Tuesday morning near the Djibouti coast and caused minor damage with no casualties. The vessel was a civilian ship stationed there to secure the region against pirates," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"The issue is under investigation".

It was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli- and Iranian-owned cargo ships since late February in which the two arch-enemies accused each other of responsibility.

'US did not carry out the attack'

The incidents have occurred since US President Joe Biden took office in January with a commitment to rejoin world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran - abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in a move welcomed by Israel – if Tehran returns to full compliance with the deal.

Iran and the United States on Tuesday launched indirect talks in Vienna that included the other powers on ways to revive the deal. Both Iran and the United States called the talks "constructive."

US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday, told Reuters that the United States did not carry out an attack on an Iranian vessel.

Meanwhile, The New York Times cited a US official as saying Israel had informed Washington it had struck the vessel in "retaliation for earlier Iranian strikes on Israeli vessels".

Israel silent on the incident

Israeli officials declined comment on Tuesday's reported attack on the Iranian cargo ship.