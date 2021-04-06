Despite being governed by a party steeped in political Christianity over the past fours years or perhaps because of it, Americans are increasingly abandoning established churches.

In a first, church membership in the US has declined to below 47 percent, according to a survey by Gallup. The figures are down from 70 percent two decades ago and speak to a trend of declining religiosity and how Americans process religious identity.

The apparent shift represents a seismic generational divide pitting millennials, who are more likely to disavow church membership, with only 36 percent saying they are church members, choosing instead to be unaffiliated.

This stands in contrast to the traditionalist generation, born before 1946, and the baby boomer generation born between 1946-1964, whose church membership stands at 66 percent and 58 percent, respectively.

The move away from church membership, which hovered around 70 percent from the 1940s to the 2000s, has been driven in part by growing political polarisation in the country.

Polls increasingly show the stark religious divide running through the country’s two main political parties.

More than 56 percent of Evangelical Protestants vote for the Republican Party, whereas more than 54 percent of the religiously unaffiliated vote for Democrats.

The Republican party has increasingly, over the last 20 years, adopted what some have termed a form of “Christian Nationalism.”

Many religiously inclined Americans, in particular an older generation, have come to see an America that is dominated by a political and media elite pushing left-leaning or liberal policies on the country.

The Republican party has become the repository of that sentiment which has only deepened religious rhetoric in the country and resulted in young millennials seeing the church as being attached to a particular political identity.

The polling bears that growing trend with Gallup saying that “Protestant, declines in church membership are proportionately smaller among political conservatives, Republicans, married adults and college graduates.”