Israeli president nominates Netanyahu to try and form government
The charges facing Israel’s longest-serving premier posed an extraordinary choice for the country’s president over whether “morality” should be a factor in who should lead the government.
An Orthodox Jewish man looks at a Blue and White party election campaign banner depicting its leader, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of the March 23 ballot, in Bnei Brak, Israel March 22, 2021. / Reuters
April 6, 2021

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin has named Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the party leader to try to cobble together a governing majority.

Rivlin’s announcement in Jerusalem on Tuesday nudged forward the twin dramas over the country’s future and Netanyahu’s fate as his corruption trial resumed across town.

The charges facing Israel’s longest-serving premier posed an extraordinary choice for the country’s president over whether “morality” should be a factor in who should lead the government.

The March 23 election revolved around whether Netanyahu is fit to continue serving. His Likud party won the most seats, but no party won a governing majority of 61 seats in the Knesset. That handed to Rivlin the task of deciding who has the best chance of cobbling together a coalition.

Netanyahu denies all charges and says prosecutors are trying to undermine the voters intent and oust him from office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
