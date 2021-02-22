Fast News

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) is pictured inside a courtroom at the district court of Jerusalem on May 24, 2020, during the first day of his corruption trial. (AFP)

The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will resume only after voters head to the polls to pass judgment on his leadership next month, according to a court decision.

The court ruled late on Monday that evidence in the trial would be heard starting on April 5.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in long-running cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.

The charges against him have been a central issue during three elections in which no clear winner emerged. Israel will hold its fourth parliamentary election in two years on March 23.

Race too close to call

This month he pleaded not guilty before a three-judge panel in a heavily guarded Jerusalem District Court.

Opinion polls show the race too close to call, as right-wing rivals and centre-left opponents seek to challenge Israel's longest-serving leader.

Netanyahu has been prime minister continuously since 2009 after a first term from 1996 to 1999.

