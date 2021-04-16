“Are you going to ask me the usual question?” Tina Jabbour, a strikingly charismatic woman whose sad eyes are the only thing that betrays her age, leers at me in pretend mockery. She then smiles and her demeanour softens.

She’s referring to the fact that I can’t help asking her how she’s doing, even though she always says I already know the answer. I’ve been going to her dekkaneh (cornershop) in working-class Geitawi for years. Even though her shelves are almost empty, she still has loyal customers who spend the little money they have left for essentials.

“We take care of our own here,” Tina says in her trademark raspy voice while anxiously pulling on a cigarette.

Tina was lucky that she did not die in the Beirut Port explosion last August, which is visible from her shop. The explosion razed her apartment to the ground and left her small shop in shambles.

"Before the explosion I had actually managed to quit smoking after almost 40 years. Now it’s the only thing that calms my nerves. I’m going to die anyway, might as well give into my only vice, even though I can barely afford it anymore.”

Survivor's guilt while in survival mode

Even the younger generation seems to have lost all hope that things will get better, with many seeing no other solution than to find a way to leave the country.

Mira Haidar is a 27-year-old architecture graduate. She’s a known presence in the vintage clothing community and a witty presence on social media. However, despite describing herself as a “usually positive and happy” person who encourages herself to chase her big dreams to keep going, she no longer has the mental energy to do so.

“Our dreams are put aside, so is our mental health, so we can concentrate on surviving another day. Now I spend my time crying over strangers I see on the street who seem to be carrying the weight of the world on their shoulders, and I wonder how much longer they can go on,” Mira says.

She recently met two girls who are both graduating from university in May. “We talked about the explosion and how with survivor’s guilt we feel too afraid to even be happy because something might happen to us.”

Mira says she struggles to find the right words to convey how the past year has affected her psyche and that of those around her.

“We’re way past the point of being stuck in a dark hole and failing to find hope. For us there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Even leaving this country seems so impossible that we’re living like floating ghosts waiting for something, anything, to either save us or put us out of our misery.”

Slowly dying in a psychological warzone

April 13 marked the 46th anniversary of the start of the devastating Lebanese civil war. Over 100,000 people were killed, and close to 20,000 were kidnapped or disappeared and assumed dead.

Another nearly 100,000 were badly injured, and close to a million people, or two-thirds of the Lebanese population, were displaced. Not to mention a completely shattered infrastructure and a traumatised populace, the remnants and repercussions of which are still visible and felt today.

While some find it hyperbolic and even disrespectful to say that the current situation in Lebanon is as bad as during the civil war, many people of that generation invoke the war to illustrate that, on some level, certain things feel worse now.

Some say, during most of the civil war, many things still resembled normal life in a functioning state, unlike today’s dystopian state of affairs.

“Lebanon is a vicious cycle, and like Einstein said, I think he was the one to say it at least: 'the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again while expecting different results',” says Ziad Mansour, 59, while playing backgammon on a plastic chair outside his favourite manoushe place in Mar Elias, a working-class neighborhood in West Beirut.

Mansour, who was a young teenager when the 1975 war broke out, says that while it’s hard to believe, and to some might even sound macabre, he has many fond memories of the war.

“Playing cards in the bomb shelter with my family and friends by the candlelight, waiting for the shelling to stop so we could run upstairs to the fridge to get some food, while dodging snipers. It was like a game to us.”

Even the destroyed electricity poles would be fixed within a few days, whereas nowadays “we’re constantly at the mercy of the generator mafia.”