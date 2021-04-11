Peru has voted for a new president, in its deadliest week yet of the Covid-19 pandemic, as polling queues vied with lines of people seeking oxygen supplies for infected loved ones.

Some 25 million people were meant to vote – which is mandatory – the day after Peru reported its highest-ever daily toll in the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was little enthusiasm for any of the candidates and many electors said they turned out, despite fear of infection, merely to avoid the fine of about $24 (88 sol) for not voting.

"We are afraid of getting infected, because this pandemic is terrible, but at the same time I have to vote," Nancy Retamozo, 58, told while queuing at a school in a Lima suburb.

Maximo Curi, 68, said he would not have come if it was not for the risk of a fine, looking worried as he complained that in line "they are not maintaining the one-and-a-half metre distance" required between people.

Peruvian authorities on Saturday reported 384 fatalities in 24 hours – the third daily record in a week – bringing the overall toll to more than 54,600 in the country of 33 million people.

Over 11,200 new daily cases were reported, adding to another 1.6 million to date.

Peru's government decided to press ahead with elections as South America battles a surge in infections fueled by new virus variants believed to be more contagious.

Six of Peru's 18 presidential candidates have contracted the virus, including former football goalkeeper George Forsyth, polling in the top six, who was forced to cut short his final week of campaigning.

Thousands of polling stations opened their doors at 7.00 am (1200 GMT), and will stay open for 12 hours – four more than usual in a bid to prevent voters amassing.

'It is unfair'

As some Peruvians lined up to vote, others queued for oxygen refills for loved ones battling coronavirus infection.

"It is unfair, because instead of being there in the voting queue, we had to get up at daybreak to fetch oxygen," Micaela Lizama, 38, told AFP in Lima.

Mario Tinoco, 52, said he was willing to risk the fine for not voting because "I have to get oxygen, that is the main thing for me."

Despite the pandemic outlook, election campaigning had continued until Thursday, with candidates drawing hundreds of followers to often boisterous rallies.

'Most fragmented'