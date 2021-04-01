The French parliament is set to ban Muslim women from attending their children's school trips while wearing the hijab, a symbol it sees as a threat to all the things the Republic stands for.

Passed earlier this week, as part of the "Separatist Bill", which is making its way through parliament, the amendment could see another hurdle placed in Muslim women's lives and their participation in society and even their children's education.

The French state, perhaps naturally, doesn't quite see it that way. It believes that in stigmatising the hijab from all areas of public life, it will liberate Muslim women from Islam.

"Muslim women are simultaneously oppressed and submissive, but also threatening to the French status quo, both as a result of their Muslimness," says Dr Amina Easat-Daas from De Montfort University speaking to TRT World.

In her book "Muslim Women's Political Participation in France and Belgium," East-Daas found that Muslim women in France faced deliberate hurdles in participating in politics, often due to their religious affiliations.

That often brazen lack of self-awareness or what some may say is the French way of doing things was on display on Monday when an official government account linked with the French Ministry of Interior went on an eleven tweet rant against the use of the word Islamophobia to describe anti-Muslim sentiment.

The term is an "imposition by the Islamist" to silence critique of Islam said the account going on falsely link its use to the incitement of murder.

"The French government's denial and rejection of the term Islamophobia and the evocation of an arguably much more vague idea of 'Islamism' functions to demonise and otherise French Muslimness on multiple levels," says East-Daas.

The last year has been tough on the country's 5.4 million Muslim minority, even by French standards.

Each week brings new attacks on the Mulim community as presidential elections approach in 2022.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron is increasingly beleaguered and eager to steer the conversation towards identity politics. The country's mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic and a flawed vaccine rollout has taken a toll on his poll ratings which could see him lose to the far-right leader Marie Le Pen.

In the past, Macron has claimed to want to fight racism and anti-Muslim discrimination. Still, it has been more than willing to dabble in fearmongering and stigmatising Muslims, an easy target in France, where anti-Muslim sentiment is widespread.

The paradox of wanting to fight "discrimination whilst simultaneously directly instigating and maintaining discriminatory legislative practices... [which] targets Muslims and also [a] socio-political discourse that directly discriminates against and otherwise French Muslims is incoherent," says East-Daas.