A woman has been shot dead by police after she entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers, in the latest in a series of militant attacks in the world's most populous Muslim nation.

Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead by other officers.

An anti-bomb squad member approached her body, which was lying in the rain with the gun nearby, and determined there were no dangerous materials in the area before the body was removed.

There was no immediate statement from police about the incident.

Church bombing

The exchange at the police headquarters in downtown capital comes days after two suicide bombers attacked a cathedral in the city of Makssar on Sulawesi island, injuring 20 people.

The newlywed couple who attacked the church belonged to pro-Daesh extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police have said, warning of more possible attacks.

Sunday's explosion at the main Catholic cathedral in Makassar took place just after congregants finished celebrating Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week, which commemorates Jesus's entry into Jerusalem.

Police outposts have been frequent targets of Indonesian extremists in the past.

READ MORE:Suicide bombers target church in Indonesia