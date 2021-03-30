Prosecutors have added sex trafficking to the indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell alleging that she groomed a 14-year-old girl to recruit other young females in the early 2000s to provide “sexualised massages” to Epstein in return for cash.

The charges contained in a superseding indictment returned by a Manhattan grand jury on Monday alleged that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell conspired between 1994 and 2004, when, prosecutors say, Epstein was paying her to manage his properties.

An indictment returned after Maxwell's July arrest limited crimes to a three-year period in the 1990s.

Maxwell, 59, has remained in a federal jail without bail after a judge rejected her bail packages three times, the last of which included offers to renounce her citizenships in the United Kingdom and France, to be kept in place by armed guards and to post $28.5 million in assets.

Maxwell, a US citizen, has pleaded not guilty to charges brought a year after Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein killed himself at a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019.

A message for comment was sent to her lawyers. Maxwell has appealed the bail rejections.

The rewritten indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against Maxwell. It took allegations beyond the earlier charges, which had alleged that Maxwell recruited three girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997 and sometimes joined in the abuse.

The indictment said Maxwell and Epstein had an intimate relationship during those years.