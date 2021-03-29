Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebration plan turned sour as massive protests erupted against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Dhaka on March 26 as the chief guest.

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in anti-Modi protests. The Indian prime minister was invited to mark the South Asian nation’s 50th Independence Day.

Bangladesh's government was compelled to deploy its border security forces across the country to maintain peace and order. It also restricted access to Facebook and its messaging app to prevent easy mobilisation of protesters.

The first signs of public anger against Modi's visit to the country became visible a week earlier when conservative parties and left-leaning student unions staged multiple rallies and demonstrations in the capital city Dhaka.

The demonstrators criticised Modi for his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat pogrom, in which at least 1000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. The protesters also lashed out at the Indian prime minister for the deteriorating human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi and other parts of India.

By March 26, the day Modi landed in Bangladesh, the protests turned violent after Friday prayers in three cities—Dhaka, Brahamanbaria, which is near the Indian border; and the coastal city of Chattogram.

The security forces opened fire on the demonstrators, killing at least 10 of them and injuring several dozen.

Was inviting Modi a bad choice?

Muslim-majority Bangladesh and Hindu-majority India have deep-rooted ties as the latter helped Bangladesh to gain its independence from Pakistan through a nine-month-long bloody war in 1971.

The bilateral relationship between the two South Asian nations, which is often regarded as a “textbook example of neighbourly relationship” by the respective country’s political leaderships however has seen cracks after Modi's rise to power in 2014 and his widely discernible Hindu nationalist stance.

Ever since, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is having a hard time assuaging the increasing number of anti-Modi voices who pilloried the Modi government for taking several controversial actions such as the formation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), both of which are believed to be heavily discriminatory against India’s minority Muslim population.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, who teaches International Relations at Dhaka University, told TRT World that inviting Modi to the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh “was not a good choice.”

“Along with the golden jubilee, we were also celebrating the birth centenary of our founding father, Sheikh Mujib, who fought for a secular nation, whereas Modi is inherently communal. He [Modi] is criticized in his own country for his hardline Hindu nationalist stance,” said Ahmed.

“Besides,” said Ahmed, “Several unresolved issues between the two neighbouring countries including the long-disputed Teesta river water-sharing deal, and the killing of Bangladeshi civilians at the India-Bangladesh border have prompted a large number of people to possess resentment against Modi and India in general.”