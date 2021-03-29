Anatomy of a pushback: from Italy to Bosnia

Trieste, Zagreb – On April 13 last year, Italy's Coronavirus death-toll surpassed 20,000 , making headlines worldwide. In the afternoon on that same day, Saeed carefully packed a bag. In it, a phone, three power banks, cigarettes, a sleeping bag and a photograph of his two children back in Pakistan.

During the March lockdown, Saeed was forcibly held in Lipa camp for migrants and asylum seekers, in the Bosnian canton of Una Sana, right next to the Croatian border. Having travelled this far, he was ready for the final leg of his journey to Europe.

That night, Saeed left the camp. On the way to the Croatian border, he was joined by nine other men.

For 21 days, the group walked through the forests and mountains in Croatia, Slovenia and into Italy, avoiding roads and towns, always careful not to be seen. Never taking their shoes off, not even to sleep, ready to run at a moment's notice if the police spotted them.

When Covid-19's first wave was at its peak in the spring of 2020, EU member states increased border security by sending the army to patrol borders and suspended freedom of movement as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

This greatly affected migration, giving migrants and asylum seekers yet another reason to go into hiding. Saeed and his companions knew this well. But as they finally crossed the final border into Italy, they assumed the worst was over.

Winding their way down the mountains, the group stopped at the border town of Bagnoli to order a dark, sweet, coffee - a small reward. Across the street, a woman looked out of her window and reached for the phone. Minutes later, police were on the scene.

As the police later confirmed, it is thanks to calls from local inhabitants living in border areas that most migrants are intercepted by authorities.

Bundled into an Italian police van, Saeed and his acquaintances were handed over to Slovenian officials, and driven back to the Croatia-Bosnia border in less than 24 hours. No anti-Covid precautions were taken, and requests for asylum were ignored.

When the van finally stopped, they were released into an open field by a river bank. Plain-clothes officers speaking Croatian ordered them to undress.

Blisters ripped open as Saeed's skin tore off as he pried off his shoes. Two of the men were beaten with telescopic batons. Another was whipped with a piece of rope tied to a branch. "Go back to Bosnia" was the last thing they heard the Croatian officers shout as they climbed back up the Bosnian bank of the river.

On the morning of May 7, Saeed walked barefoot to the same Bosnian camp he had left three weeks before. This was his first 'pushback'.

'The Game'

Trieste’s Piazza Liberta, in front of the main train station, above, is the final destination for many people on the move arriving from Bosnia.

Since the start of the pandemic, the EU border agency Frontex reported a decrease in the overall number of irregular border crossings into Europe. This has been the case on all main routes to Europe aside from one: the Balkan route, a route migrants and asylum seekers take by foot to cross from Turkey into central Europe.

On July 10, two months after that first pushback from Italy, Saeed sits in Piazza Liberta, the main square in front of Trieste's train station.

Young men from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Eritrea, Iraq and Syria sit with him on the square's benches, forming small groups in the setting sun. For nearly two years now, this square has been the meeting point for 'people on the move' – migrants and asylum seekers escaping war, famine and poverty in their countries, arriving by foot from Turkey and through the Balkans.

They sit in Piazza Liberta waiting for the arrival of a group of volunteers, who hand out food, medication and attend to the blisters and welts many have on their feet as a result from the long weeks of restless walking.

Saeed is in his thirties, clean shaven and sporting 'distressed' jeans with impeccably white trainers. He would look like any other tourist if it wasn't for the scars across his arms.

"There are two borders that are particularly difficult to cross to reach Europe," he explains.

The first is at the Evros river, separating Greece and Turkey. This is the only alternative to anyone who wants to avoid the risk of crossing by boat to the Greek islands, where recent reports of pushbacks by the Greek police back to Turkey are rife.

"The second border is the one between Bosnia and Croatia," he pauses. "The road between these two borders and all the way to Italy or Austria is what we call 'The Game' ." "It is by doing The Game that I got these," he says pointing to his scars.

The Game is one of the only alternatives to reach Europe without having to cross the Mediterranean Sea. But crossing the Balkans is a similarly dangerous journey, like a 'game', played against the police forces of the countries on the route, so as to not get caught and arrested.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, The Game has become more difficult and dangerous. Many have reported cases of sexual and violent abuse from the police.

In Croatia, police officers forced people to lie on top of one another naked as they were beaten and crosses were spray-painted on their heads. To add insult to injury, all their possessions were stolen, and their phones would be smashed or thrown in the water by authorities.

The last of thirteen siblings, Saeed wants to reach a cousin in Marseille; an opportunity to escape unemployment and the grinding poverty of his life back in Pakistan.

From the outskirts of Karachi, Saeed lived with his two children, wife and seven relatives in two rooms. “I would go out every morning looking for work, but there is nothing. My daughter is sick. I left because I wanted to be able to provide for my family.”

Despite his desire to end up in France, Saeed was forced to apply for asylum in Italy to buy himself time and avoid being arrested and sent back to Bosnia.

Under current regulations governing refugee law, Saeed's asylum application in Italy is unlikely to be accepted. Poverty and a dream for a better future are not recognised as valid reasons to be granted status in Europe. Instead, in order to keep those like Saeed out, in 2018, the European Commission proposed to almost triple funding for border enforcement between 2021 and 2027, for an overall investment of $38.4 billion.

Despite being a skilled electrician looking for work, Saeed's asylum application makes it impossible for him to legally work in Italy. To survive, he started working as a guide for other migrants, a low-level smuggler making the most of what he learned during The Game.

He pulls a second phone out of his pocket and takes a call. "There are 70 men crossing the mountains from Slovenia who will be here by 4 am tomorrow," he says. The large group will be split into smaller groups once they arrive at the Italian border, Saeed explains, so as to not be too noticeable.

The mountain paths around Trieste are full of signs of life; sleeping bags, shoes and clothes scattered where groups decided to stop and camp the night before doing the final stretch to Trieste's train station.

"When they arrive, I'll be their point of contact. I'll show them where to access aid, how to get an Italian sim card and give them money that their families have sent to me via Western Union." He pauses, "I know some of them because we were in the same camps in Bosnia. I try to help them as I know what it is like, and in return they pay me a small fee." The amount he receives varies between 5 and 20 euro ($5.8 - $23.55) per person.

All along the route there are those like Saeed, who manage to make a small living from the irregular migration route. However, it isn't easy to recognise a smuggler's good intentions, and not every smuggler is like Saeed. "There are also smugglers who make a big business by stealing money or taking advantage of less experienced people," he says.

Pointing to two young Afghan boys, Saeed shrugs, "They asked me where they could go to prostitute themselves to pay for the next part of the journey. There are many people ready to make money out of our misery."

Border violence and the fear of contagion

Since the start of pandemic, The Game has become even more high stakes. For migrants and asylum seekers on the Balkan route, it has meant adding the risk of infection to a long list of potential perils.

"If the police are looking for you, it's hard to worry about getting sick with the virus. The most important thing is not to get arrested and sent back," said Saeed.

Covid-19 rules on migration have had the effect of further marginalising migrants and asylum seekers, excluding them from free testing facilities, their right to healthcare largely suspended and ignored by national Covid-19 prevention measures.

This is confirmed by Lorenzo Tamaro, representative of Trieste's Autonomous Police Syndicate (SAP). Standing under one of Trieste's sweeping arches he begins, “The pandemic has made it more dangerous for them [migrants and asylum seekers], as it is for us [the police]."

For all of 2020, Italian police have had to deal with the difficult task of stopping irregular entries while also performing extraordinary duties during two months of a strictly enforced lockdown.

"The pandemic has revealed a systemic crisis in policing immigration in Europe, one we have been denouncing for years," Tamaro says. He refers to how Italian police are both under-staffed and under-resourced when facing irregular migration, more so during lockdowns.

Broad shouldered, his voice carries the confidence of someone who is no stranger to interviews. "Foreigners entering our territory with no authorisation are in breach of the law, even more so under national lockdown. It's not us [the police] who make the law, but it is our job to make sure it is respected."

Born in Trieste himself, Tamaro and his colleagues have been dealing with immigration from the Balkans for years. The emergency brought on by increased arrivals during Italy's tight lockdown period pushed the Ministry of Interior to request the deployment of a 100-strong Italian army contingent to the border with Slovenia, to assist in the detection and arrest of people on the move and their transfer to quarantine camps on the outskirts of the city.

"We have been left to deal with both an immigration and public health emergency without any real support," Tamaro says. "The army is of help in stopping irregular migrants, but it's then us [the police] who have to carry out medical screenings without proper protective equipment. This is something the Ministry should have specialised doctors and medics do, not the police."

To deal with the increase in arrivals from the Balkan route, Italy revived a 1996 bilateral agreement with Slovenia, which dictates that any undocumented person found within 10 kilometres of the Slovenian border within the first 24 hours of arrival, can be informally readmitted to Slovenia.

"In my opinion readmissions work," Tamaro says. "Smugglers have started taking migrants to Udine and Gorizia, which are outside of the 10 km zone of informal readmissions, because they know that if stopped in Trieste, they risk being taken back to Slovenia."