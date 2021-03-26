Two trains have crashed in southern Egypt, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165, authorities said in the latest of a series of deadly accidents on the country's troubled railways.

Someone apparently activated the emergency brakes on the passenger train, and it was rear-ended by another train, causing two cars to derail and flip on their side, Egypt's Railway Authorities said on Friday, although Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly later added that no cause has been determined.

The passenger train was headed to the Mediterranean port of Alexandria, north of Cairo, rail officials said.

Video showed twisted piles of metal with passengers covered with dust trapped inside, some bleeding and others unconscious. Bystanders removed the dead and laid them on the ground nearby.

One passenger was heard shouting on the video, "Help us! People are dying!" A female passenger appeared to be upside down, squeezed under the seats, and was crying, "Get me out, boy!"

Dozens of ambulances dispatched to scene

More than 100 ambulances were sent to the scene in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometres south of Cairo, Health Minister Hala Zayed said, and the injured were taken to four hospitals. Injuries included broken bones, cuts and bruises.

Two planes carrying a total of 52 doctors, mostly surgeons, were sent to Sohag, she added at a news conference in the province, accompanied by Madbouly, who added that a military plane would bring those needing special surgery to Cairo.

Chief Prosecutor Hamada el Sawy was on the scene to investigate the crash, he said.

"The (railway) service has been neglected for decades to an extent that made it quite outdated and extremely dangerous," Madbouly told reporters.

"We have spent billions to upgrade the railway but we still have a long way to go in order to complete all the required work."