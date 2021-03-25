Global shipping routes have been massively disrupted after the Ever Given container ship found itself wedged sideways between the Suez Canal. Shipping was already under strain from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 400 metre long ship, which in length is as long as the Empire State Building is tall, has caused the worst traffic jam on earth, blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.

The ship is registered to Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp.

Eight tugboats are currently working to free the vessel - stuck diagonally across the canal due to high winds and a dust storm - according to the Suez Canal Authority(SCA).

Amid the salvage efforts of the container, Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch company Boskalis is trying to save the ship. He has said: “We can’t exclude it might take weeks, depending on the situation.”

So what does such an extraordinary incident in the canal’s 150-year history mean for world trade?

Share of world trade

The Suez Canal, which officially opened in November 1869 in Egypt, is one of the world's most densely used shipping lanes in the world. It is also the longest one in the world, one without locks and that boasts a near-zero history of accidents.

The canal is famous for being the shortest maritime route between Europe and the western Pacific and Indian oceans.

The 193 km long man-made canal connects Europe and South Asia without forcing anyone to navigate around Africa - this reduces the distance by 7,000 km for ships.

Nearly 30 percent of the world’s shipping container volume passes through the Suez Canal daily.

It has been used in about 12 percent of total global trade of all goods in recent years.

Currently, the blockage of the canal is estimated to be costing $400 million per hour.