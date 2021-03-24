A massive fire has killed at least 15 people in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while at least 400 remain missing, the UN refugee agency said on Thursday.

The fire ripped through the Balukhali camp near the southeastern town of Cox's Bazar late on Monday, burning down thousands of shanty houses. People ran for their lives.

“Everything has gone. Thousands are without homes,” Aman Ullah, a Rohingya refugee from the Balukhali camp, told Reuters.

“The fire was brought under control after six hours but some parts of the camp could be seen smoking all night long,” Ullah said.

UNHCR’s Johannes Van der Klaauw, who joined a Geneva briefing virtually from Dhaka, Bangladesh, described the incident as "massive" and "devastating".

“We still have 400 people unaccounted for, maybe somewhere in the rubble,” Klaauw said.

According to UNHCR, more than 550 people were injured and nearly 45,000 displaced.

Bangladeshi officials said they are investigating the cause of the massive blaze even as emergency and aid workers and families sift through the debris looking for further victims.

Bangladeshi authorities have so far confirmed 11 deaths.

Aid workers have been carrying out rescue and search operations to reunite Rohingya Muslim families separated due to the mishap.

Civil defence teams, fire departments, Bangladesh Red Crescent teams, volunteers and disaster specialists in the permanent delegation of the Turkish Red Crescent have joined the effort, it added.