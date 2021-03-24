On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia’s bloody intervention in Yemen began with airstrikes targeting the country’s Sanaa International Airport in the capital city. The attack came as a response to the Iran-backed Houthi advance towards the strategic port city of Aden and other key locations.

Backed and armed by the US, Riyadh and its other Gulf allies, like the UAE, underestimated the Houthi threat and saw them as a meek force of resistance unable to withstand Saudi's military prowess. It proved to be a total miscalculation on Saudi's behalf. Ever since their first air campaign against the rebel group, the reverse has happened: the Houthis have marched across Yemen, taking over large parts of the country. The six years of gruelling conflict has had a catastrophic impact on Yemeni people and the Arab world’s poorest country has faced one of the worst famines in the world.

Six years on, the Saudis have appeared to face a stark reality that they are not winning the war. Riyadh has now offered the Houthis a ceasefire in order to bring the war to a close, although it's not the first gesture of peace. Last year, Saudi Arabia declared a unilateral ceasefire, which quickly collapsed.

“It is up to the Houthis now,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a press conference in Riyadh on Monday. "The Houthis must decide whether to put their interests first or Iran’s interests first,” he added, referring to a crucial regional actor’s role in the conflict.

Experts have different opinions on how the Houthis would react to the Saudi proposal.

“From the initial responses of the Houthi leaders, it seems that the Houthis will not accept the initiative in its current form, but rather will request amendments to it,” says Najat Sayim Khalil, a Yemeni expert and a former academic at the Sanaa University.

The Saudis offered to reopen Sanaa International Airport to the outside world and to create a joint account at the Central Bank, which could be managed by both the Houthis and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government.

Like Khalil, Bulent Aras, professor of international relations in the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, also thinks that the Houthis will seek more concessions from Riyadh.

“The Saudi peace plan has no new items compared to last year’s plan. The Houthis want to see all seaports and airports of the country to be reopened. They also demand to get back their ships seized by the Saudi-led coalition,” Aras tells TRT World.

“As a result, the Saudi offer does not meet the Houthi expectations clearly,” Aras says.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator, also showed hesitation at the Saudi offer, saying that "Opening the airports and seaports is a humanitarian right and should not be used as a pressure tool."

Who is cornered?

With the Biden administration coming to power, the Houthi attacks against the Saudi-led coalition have increased. Unlike the Trump government, the new team has clearly stated that it will no longer support the Saudi-led coalition’s war in Yemen.

"The war in Yemen must end," said President Biden in February in his first big foreign policy address. Biden’s new Yemen policy appeared to make “the Houthis feel that they could corner the Saudis in the conflict to get more concessions from them,” according to Aras.

But experts like Mahjoob Zweiri, Professor of Contemporary History at Qatar University, thinks that the Houthis might also feel as though they are being cornered under the Saudi offer, which is backed by the UN.

“They feel that this will put pressure on them,” Zweiri tells TRT World. The professor, who is one of the prominent experts on the Yemen war, points out that the Saudi initiative comes at a crucial time, when the Houthis are trying to clear Saudi-backed forces from Marib, a gas-rich city. On Sunday, Riyadh was bombing the Houthis around Marib to prevent their takeover of the city.

“This [Saudi peace offer] will complicate their efforts to control Marib, in particular. So, the [Houthi] reaction will be a sort of concern. They may create doubts about the initiative and this is what they do now. They raise more doubts about the seriousness of Saudi Arabia in doing this,” Zweiri says.