The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry has unveiled the country's Economic Reform Action Plan.

The action plan contains several measures under 10 main titles – including public finance, price stability, financial sector, current deficit, employment, corporate governance, investment incentives, easing internal trade, rivalry and market surveillance.

The ministry’s action plan covers detailed measures and a calendar.

All measures under the plan will be implemented until March 2023.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced details of the new economic reform package.

Public finance

Under the plan, expenditure discipline will be ensured, public debt management will be strengthened and taxational regulations will be simplified.

Investor-friendly predictability-booster steps will be taken and public procurement tenders will be reformed.

Public-private cooperation framework law will be enacted and a reform for public economic enterprises will be made.

Price stability

The country will found Price Stability Committee as of June 2021 in line with the action plan.

An early warning system for preventing price fluctuations due to climate, diseases, and harvest will be set up.

Food loss and waste will be reduced.

Financial sector

Asset quality of the banking sector will be improved and the capacity of asset management companies will be strengthened as part of the plan.

The country will empower non-interest financial system and corporate structure of the financial sector.

Current deficit

The structural current account deficit will be decreased.

Health Industries Presidency will be found to develop a competitive, innovative and strong health industry in the country as of December 2021.

The country will also establish Software and Hardware Industries Presidency for boosting domestic capabilities in newly-emerging technologies, encouraging youth employment and gaining global competitive power as of December 2021.

Turkey will form a precious minerals and stones market under the international standards. The country will support green transition in the industry and increase competitiveness of its exporters.