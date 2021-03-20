Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has led mourners in paying their last respects to her predecessor John Magufuli, who died suddenly this week after an illness shrouded in mystery.

Mourners lined the streets of Dar es Salaam on Saturday to bid farewell to the late president, some of them weeping and throwing flower petals as the casket, towed on a gun carriage by a military vehicle, was transferred from a church to Uhuru Stadium to lie in state.

"Before I saw the coffin, I didn't believe our president was really dead," said flower-seller Pauline Attony after watching the motorcade pass.

Hassan, who was sworn in Friday to become the country's first female president, led a government procession filing past the coffin, which was draped in the Tanzanian flag, offering her condolences to Magufuli's wife.

Many wore black, or the green and yellow colours of the ruling party, but few inside the stadium or among the packed crowds outside wore face masks in the Covid-sceptic country –– a scepticism Magufuli himself had embodied.

"It is too soon for you to go, father. You touched our lives and we still needed you," said one mourner, Beatrice Edward.

"We lost our defender," said another, Suleiman Mbonde, a tradesman.

Coronavirus sceptic

The government announced on Wednesday that Magufuli, 61, had died from a heart condition at a hospital in Dar es Salaam after three weeks missing from public view.

His unexplained absence had fuelled speculation that the famously Covid-sceptic leader was being treated for coronavirus abroad.

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania's main opposition leader, insists his sources said Magufuli had died a week earlier from the disease that he had long downplayed.