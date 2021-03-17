When Brenton Tarrant live-streamed the massacre of Muslims at two mosques in New Zealand, viewers noticed his guns were covered with inscriptions - racial slurs such as ‘Migration Compact’ and ‘Kebab Remover’. One read ‘Vienna 1683’.

That last one is a reference to the year when the Ottoman Empire fought a bloody war with the Holy League, a Christian European alliance that included Russia.

Tarrant, 30, who has been imprisoned for life, without any possibility for parole, for the killing of 51 Muslim worshippers in the city of Christchurch on March 15, 2019, was well-versed in white supremacist propaganda.

He cherry-picked historical events to justify targeting Muslims, who according to him, are migrating in large numbers and have more babies, something that threatens to turn white Europeans into a minority.

Muslims make up 5 percent of Europe’s population, according to Pew Research.

“What Tarrant and the others from the far-right do is that they bring these stories out of history, twist them around and use them to scare everybody,” says Joram van Klaveren, a former lawmaker of the anti-Muslim Party for Freedom (PVV) of Netherlands.

“They don't say that we in Europe should be thankful to Muslims for algebra, maths and hospitals - the things we borrowed from the Islamic civilisation.”

Klaveren was a close associate of Geert Wilders, the Freedom party leader, and for years worked as his spokesperson on Islam. He once submitted a bill in the Netherlands parliament that called for a ban on Islam because it permits violence against women.

But in 2018, Klaveren renounced Freedom party’s politics. While researching a book that was supposed to highlight the dangers posed by Muslims, he ended up writing Apostate - a book about his conversion to Islam.

Klaveren is now a board member of the Islam Experience Center, which promotes Islam’s understanding in Europe and actively promotes Muslim causes.

A time for reflection

What happened at Christchurch was the worst terrorist attack in New Zealand’s history. It was also one of the most gruesome against Muslims anywhere in Europe.

New Zealand’s immediate response was widely appreciated. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her head covered with a scarf, was alongside mourners during funerals, gun laws were tightened and the court handed the maximum punishment to Tarrant within the country’s laws.

But there are concerns that authorities are not keeping track of white supremacists like Tarrant who openly exchange anti-Islam propaganda online.

Just weeks back, New Zealand police arrested a man who posted messages on 4Chan message board - also frequented by Tarrant - threatening to attack the same mosques in Christchurch that were targeted by Tarrant.