A "dirty war" causing suffering for "defenceless" victims is unfolding in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, a general has said in a briefing with diplomats, according to an audio recording of his comments obtained by AFP.

The statement from General Yohannes Gebremeskel Tesfamariam, head of a task force formed in response to the Tigray conflict, represents an unusually stark assessment of conditions in the region, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government asserts normalcy is returning.

"This is a dirty war because it's affecting everything. You don't see fronts. The cost is immediately to those who are defenceless," Yohannes said during the March 11 briefing in the regional capital Mekelle attended by dozens of diplomats.

"On the atrocities, rape, crime ... I cannot give you concrete evidence, but I don't think we are going to be fortunate to see that such things have not happened."

READ MORE: UN: Ethiopia and Eritrea troops behind possible war crimes in Tigray

The audio was authenticated by two people who attended the briefing.

Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray on November 4 after blaming the region's once-dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), for attacks on army camps.

A communications blackout made it difficult to verify conditions on the ground for weeks, though access has improved recently for humanitarian organisations and the media.

Rare access to region

The March 11 visit to Mekelle was the first time most diplomats had any access to the region since fighting began.