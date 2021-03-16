Britain has unveiled plans to pivot its strategic focus towards Asia, counter Russia and controversially bolster its nuclear stockpile, in one of the biggest overhauls of security, defence and foreign policy since the Cold War era.

The conclusions of the government's so-called Integrated Review, crafted over the past year as London recalibrates its post-Brexit foreign policy, include labelling China a "systemic competitor" that also requires engagement.

The 120-page document, titled "Global Britain in a Competitive Age," identifies Russia as the "most acute direct threat to the UK," which poses "the full spectrum" of dangers.

It also notably announces an increase to Britain's nuclear arsenal, reversing a previous commitment to reduce the stockpile to 180 warheads by pledging to increase it to 260 by the end of the decade, "in recognition of the evolving security environment."

"History has shown that democratic societies are the strongest supporters of an open and resilient international order," Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in a foreword to the review.

"To be open, we must also be secure. Protecting our people, our homeland and our democracy is the first duty of any government," he added.

Johnson said that boosting Britain's nuclear deterrent, which is maintained via four nuclear-armed submarines, was part of the UK's biggest programme of investment in defence since the end of the Cold War.

"This will demonstrate to our allies, in Europe and beyond, that they can always count on the UK when it really matters."

'Systemic competitor'

The Integrated Review comes as Britain's relations with both Moscow and Beijing have become increasingly strained, on issues ranging from espionage and cyber-attacks to human rights.

The report identifies the Indo-Pacific region, including major Asian powers such as India, Japan and South Korea, as well as emerging economies like Indonesia and Vietnam, as "critical" to Britain's economy, security and "global ambition to support open societies."

The UK has already applied for partner status at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Johnson is due to make his first post-EU visit to India in April.

Despite describing Beijing as a "systemic competitor," the integrated review noted its growing power and international assertiveness were likely to be the most significant geopolitical factor of the decade.

The report concluded that cooperation with China would be vital in tackling various transnational challenges, in particular climate change and biodiversity loss.