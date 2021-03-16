US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for deeper economic ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to solidify Asian alliances as a bulwark against China's assertiveness.

Their visit to Tokyo on Tuesday and later Seoul is the first overseas outing by top cabinet members of President Joe Biden's team and follows a virtual summit last week of the leaders the United States, Japan, Australia and India – the 'Quad' alliance.

"The economic relationship between the United States and Japan is, as you know very well, one of the strongest in the world," Blinken said in remarks to a group of business leaders in Tokyo on Tuesday.

He said the pandemic had exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains for critical products, including medical equipment, supplies, semiconductors.

The countries needed to work together to build secure and resilient supply chains for the future, he said.

Blinken also said US will continue to work with allies towards the denuclearisation of North Korea.

Blinken made the remarks at a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo.

He said democratic values were under threat in places like Myanmar and China.

What's on agenda?

Issues on the agenda range from freedom of navigation in the South and East China Seas and semiconductor supply-chain security to the North Korean nuclear issue and a military coup in Myanmar, experts say.

North Korea is likely to be in sharp focus after the White House said Pyongyang had so far rebuffed efforts from the United States to engage in dialogue.

North Korea warned the new US administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, North Korean state media reported on Tuesday.

The trip also sends an "important signal of resolve to work with allies" at a time when the region faces mounting pressure from China and continued threat from North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, Sung Kim, the Acting Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told reporters during a briefing ahead of the visit.

