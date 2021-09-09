As women in Kabul protest demanding an end to the Taliban's violations of their rights, two Afghan journalists were severely beaten by the group's fighters, igniting another international concern: freedom of press.

Several distressing pictures of two Afghan journalists with torture marks, welts and bruises spread on social media on Wednesday.

Journalists Taqi Daryabi and Nemat Naqdi from the Kabul-based media outlet Etilaatroz were picked up at the demonstration and taken to a police station in the capital, where they said they were detained for hours, punched, kicked and beaten with batons, electrical cables and whips for covering the protest.

Even as the Taliban promised to protect human rights and guarantee freedom of press as it formed a new government on Tuesday, the media outlet asks: why were they tortured for doing their job?

"No action has been taken against this act of violence. Why were we treated this way and beaten so brutally for doing our job?" Etilaatroz reporter, Aber Shaygan, told TRT World.

He said his colleagues were not able to walk after they were released from detention.

"When I saw them they were in a bad state. At least 10 people have beaten them, with kicks and slaps and cables. They fainted so many times during their detention."

Human Rights Watch released a statement on Wednesday calling the armed group to halt the assaults against journalists, drop the restrictions, and ensure that Taliban members responsible for abuses are appropriately punished.

The Taliban have previously promised to uphold press freedoms in line with Islamic principles that have not been unspecified.

But journalists are reportedly being harassed, beaten or prevented from covering protests since the group took control of the country on August 15 after fighting a 20-year insurgency against foreign and Afghan forces.