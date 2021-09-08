As world leaders gear up for the 76th UN General Assembly on September 21, sustaining economic growth amid a global pandemic will be at the top of the agenda. Also on the agenda will be the role of women in society and the economy.

With more data incoming, it has become increasingly clear the extent to which the pandemic has exacerbated economic disparities for women and girls worldwide. Studies from around the world reveal women are now more likely to face poverty, economic insecurity, gender-based violence, and barriers to accessing health services.

FP Analytics, the independent research division of Foreign Policy magazine, just published a deep-dive “Elevating Gender Equality in COVID-19 Economic Recovery” that examines how the pandemic has disproportionately affected women and why recovery plans must include and prioritise women. It also included what actions policymakers and investors can take to help ensure women are at the heart of post-pandemic recovery efforts.

“The socioeconomic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed progress toward gender equality globally,” the report said.

Women and work

With labour markets devastated globally, women have dropped out of the workforce at a greater rate than men, the report said, adding that they were 22 percent more likely to lose employment in comparison to men.

These declines will “likely prove long-lasting due to underlying pervasive and systemic inequities” faced by women it said, including “restrictive gender norms that curtail their autonomy and mobility, the burden of unpaid care work, occupational and sectoral segregation, and unequal access to resources”.

Because women are overrepresented in low-paid and low-skilled sectors and occupations, they are more likely to work in the informal sector and have less access to social protections and health entitlements associated with formal employment.

The social sectors women tend to be most concentrated in are hospitality, retail, food services and tourism – all of which were among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Furthermore, women-led enterprises have been also more likely to report closures compared to those led by men, and more affected in areas of sales, profits, liquidity, and growth. In India, a third of women entrepreneurs surveyed in four states closed their business temporarily or permanently.

Emerging evidence reveals disproportionately high job and income losses for women and slower recovery when compared to men.

A survey done in China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US found that women were 24 percent more likely to permanently lose their job compared to men, and expected their labour income to fall by 50 percent more than men did.

Another survey in India, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa found that 35 percent of young women were unable to continue with their regular paid work following the pandemic.

The care crisis

Care work, which is highly feminised, is undervalued and often unpaid or underpaid. “This structural division exploits and subordinates women – particularly those who are already marginalized in society and more likely to experience poverty,” the report said.

The value of unpaid care and domestic work is estimated at $10.8 trillion annually, which is three times the size of the global tech industry. Overall, women contribute $3 trillion annually to global health, half in the form of unpaid care work.

“Women’s disproportionate role in unpaid care work is now acting as a ‘shock absorber’ that bridges the gaps in services, both public and private, that are either too expensive or no longer available because of Covid-19 restrictions,” the report added.

An Ipsos poll conducted for UN Women in 16 high- and middle-income countries back in October 2020 found the average time spent by women on child care tasks increased from 26 to 31 hours per week since the pandemic started, compared to an increase of 20 to 24 hours for men.

In a survey of women-owned businesses in rural India, 43 percent of respondents reported their unpaid care work increased, and nearly 60 percent said their time spent managing their businesses decreased.

Migrant domestic workers – nearly 75 percent of whom are women and typically women of colour – have been particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic as they are often informally employed and beyond the reach of labour laws.