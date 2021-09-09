When Hayet Taboui was studying archaeology at university, her grandmother used to take her under the 2,500-year-old olive grove to receive a blessing before each exam. She did not believe in those odd and popular traditions, but that gesture would bind her forever to the ancient and wild trees of El Feija National Park, in northwest Tunisia, a few kilometres from the Algerian border.

In 2012, a year after the Tunisian uprising, Hayet and a group of other women decided to set up the Sidi Bou Zitoun association - which got its name from the wild-olive Olea oleaster - to protect the El Feija National Park ancient trees and to make a living out of nature-based tourism.

"We saw that the thousand-year-old trees were not being protected as they deserve and that our traditional seeds were being lost,” she recounts as she kneels and strokes the leaves of some olive tree cuttings. “We thought that by safeguarding local seeds we could create job opportunities for local communities”.

In the last nine years the women-led association has reimagined new ways of farming which contribute to preserving biodiversity and boosting resilience to climate change: agroecology, community seed gardens, medical plants and the recovery of local varieties.

As the recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlights, the effects of the climate crisis - droughts, wildfires, floods - will increase worldwide in the coming decades.

Temperatures are rising faster than expected: the Paris targets to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius risks being breached if we do not act soon.

Like many countries in the Mediterranean region, Tunisia is also vulnerable to climate crises and weather shocks such as rising temperatures and varied precipitation levels coupled with potential increased frequencies of extreme events. This summer, the country recorded an average seasonal temperature increase of 8 to 15 degrees depending on the region, according to the National Institute of Meteorology. Dozens of fires broke out in the country.

The consequences of rising temperatures on agriculture are disastrous, but crop genetic resources can play a vital role in creating a more climate-resilient agriculture. Over centuries, resource-poor farmers have been using genetic diversity intelligently to develop varieties adapted to their own environmental stress conditions.

For women like Hayet Taboui, cultivating biodiversity is key to maintaining a resilient agricultural system, ensuring the production of healthy food and at the same time an income for families living in the park.

“We don't buy hybrid seeds, we have made our community garden to plant and safeguard ancient local seeds that adapt to the climate conditions year by year,” says Hayet.

More than 150 inhabitants of the region, mainly women and youth, have been involved in this income generation project based on environment protection, ecotourism and the commercialisation of local products.

The region of Jendouba, one of the most marginalised in the country, has a poverty rate of 21.5 percent. In remote areas such as the Ghardimaou region, on the border with Algeria, the natural resources of the mountains are often the only sources of employment for the inhabitants.

Moving from Jendouba to the Sidi Bouzid, another woman is now struggling to reintroduce local varieties.

After several years of working for a seed imported factory, Fatiha Mosbati has decided to return to her home village in the countryside, Souk Jdid, to set up an organic greenhouse project. In her greenhouse, she tries to recover local seeds from olive trees, vines and other species and distribute them to farmers in the Sidi Bouzid region.

Every morning Fatiha walks among her seedlings and checks them carefully. “When you work for the market, the goal is quantity not quality. Now I am one of those who are trying to go back and invest in organic farming, even though it is difficult to get rid of chemicals,” explains Fatiha.

Habib Ayeb, associate Professor of Geography at the University Paris 8 and founder of the NGO Observatory of Food Sovereignty and Environment, confirms the recovery of local seeds might be arduous “because soils have become adapted to hybrid seeds grown with pesticides and fertilisers".