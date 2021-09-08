In October 2001, Kawa Aahangar was startled to read an article in Kabul Weekly - the most widely distributed newspaper in Afghanistan at the time.

The story was about Aahangar's friends having access to electricity in their apartment, while the rest of the country had plunged into severe electricity shortages, inflicting power failures for more than 16 hours daily.

When he read the name of the journalist who wrote that story, his heart was filled with respect for him.

The article was written by his childhood friend, Fahim Dashty, a well-known journalist and a close confidante of veteran Tajik anti-Taliban commander from Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud.

"How it is possible that you guys have electricity every night?" Aahangar recalls Dashty asking his friends over dinner.

"They said the station manager was a friend," Aahangar said.

Dashty asked a few more questions, had dinner and left the apartment.

"The next day, a story on my friends having access to electricity illegally was published in his newspaper, Kabul Weekly," Aahangar told TRT World.

Soon after the story was published, their electricity was cut.

"This was the kind of person Fahim was. He spent his life fighting for justice and freedom and died for the same."

'A hero for our nation'

Twenty years ago, two days before 9/11, a team of Al Qaeda agents posing as journalists carried out the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud in the north of Afghanistan - the first step in their plan leading to the September 11 attacks.

Massoud was known for being a rebel fighter against the Soviet occupation in the 1980s. After the Soviets withdrew from the country in 1989, he led the resistance against the Taliban until his death.

Along with Massoud in the same room was Fahim Dashty, who was severely wounded but survived the attack.

Twenty years later, on Monday night, news of Dashty getting killed in a fierce Taliban offensive in the Panjshir Valley spread like a wildfire leaving many Afghans in shock and despair.

Taliban denied Dashty died in a battle with its fighters and said he was instead killed in an “internal dispute among two commanders in Panjshir” without offering any evidence to support its claim.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban on August 15, Dashty joined the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, led by Ahmad Shah's son Ahmad Massoud, as a spokesperson for the group.

Panjshir, a mountainous terrain around 140 kilometers north of Kabul, is the only region among Afghanistan's 34 provinces to have remained out of the Taliban's control, after the US troop withdrawal from the country on August 31.

Speaking to India Today last month Dashti had said, “We are fighting for the whole of Afghanistan and not just for one province. We are concerned about the rights of Afghans, of women, of minorities. The Taliban has to assure equality and rights."

On Tuesday, the Taliban claimed to have taken the Panjshir Valley but anti-Taliban resistance members vowed to keep fighting.

"We have lost a man of dignity, an incredible journalist, and a patriot who stood against terrorism and injustice from early days of his adulthood till the day he sacrificed his life for his people and ideals," Sami Mahdi, director of Payk Investigative Journalism Center, who knew and worked with Dashty since 1999, told TRT World.

"His destiny was to become a hero for our nation."