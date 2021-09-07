As Germany's national elections are slated for September 26, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) will likely be in charge of running Europe's biggest economy for the first time in 15 years by toppling Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc, a recent poll suggests.

This year's coalition-building process can break new ground for Germany since SPD's chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz requires a third party to have a solid majority in the parliament.

INSA poll displays the tight competition among the parties while the SPD distancing itself from others with 26 per cent support, followed by conservatives with 20.5 per cent and the Greens on 15.5 per cent. The pro-business party Free Democrats (FDP) are on 12.5 per cent and far-left Linke on 6.5 per cent.

'Polls and recent research show that Merkel's CDU has lost grounds and its candidate Laschet lost sympathy, while the Greens have gained a lot of votes. But we should bear in mind the very high percentage of hesitant people.' said Asiye Bilgin Yıldız, EU expert, indicating the Greens and FDP will play a key role.

While the negotiations between the parties for a three-way coalition continues, the election process displays the possible scenarios for the upcoming government.

An SPD-led Coalition with Greens and FDP, Scholz as chancellor

On Wednesday, Scholz told a Berlin-based newspaper that he is keen on the idea of governing with the Greens.

SPD and Greens both have the same policy visions in terms of increasing the national minimum wage, raising taxes on the rich and expediting the shift towards renewable energy. They follow the same looser budget policy, both at the domestic and European levels. Scholz beholds the EU's Covid-19 recovery fund as leverage for the shared debt mechanism of the bloc.

The FDP has contradictions with these two parties by supporting a more strict budget policy and being against higher spending and increased borrowing.

"FDP is close to the CDU-line, '' said Bilgin Yıldız, adding that it would be a big surprise if the FDP partners with the SPD and the Greens.

But recently, FDP's chairman Christian Lindner has been critical of Merkel's 'Grand Coalition' with Social Democrats.