Afghanistan's economy is on the brink of collapse. Residents line up outside banks on the streets of Kabul for hours everyday. Prices of everyday essentials have surged, salaries have been stopped and businesses are at loss.

The country’s cash-based economy was already fragile and heavily dependent on aid before the Taliban takeover, but as foreign aid is halted and assets are frozen — since the group's sudden seizure on August 15 — the country's economy is seen to be headed towards collapse.

Malak Zafar, a taxi driver, is becoming increasingly desperate as it gets difficult for him to make ends meet, like many other Afghans.

The 40-year-old father of eight says the money he now makes is mostly spent on fuel.

"I use to make 800-1000 afghanis (9 USD-11 USD) a day and it was somehow enough for me. But now I make 300-500 Afghanis (3 USD - 5 USD) out of which half is spent on fuel," Zafar told TRT World.

"Fuel is expensive now, everything is high priced. I am struggling to feed my family."

Residents say the prices of vegetables have sky rocketed and petrol prices are up by 75 percent.

A 50 kg bag of flour was selling for 2,200 afghanis in Kabul, about 30 percent above its price before the fall of the city.

Zafar said people no longer have jobs or schools to go to which has contributed to misery.

"Usually I would pick up people in the morning who used to go to work and drop them to the city or to their offices or schools, but these days I hardly find anyone wanting a taxi."

Since the Taliban took power in August, the afghani, the country's currency, has dropped by almost 8 percent against the US dollar.

The Taliban are unable to access about $9 billion foreign currency reserves. Crucial donor countries like the United States and Germany, including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have also stopped funding to Afghanistan.

Fitch Solutions said in a report last week that it expects the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink by 9.7 percent this financial year. A further drop of 5.2 percent is seen next year.

Analysts and aid groups say the country's financial collapse could lead to serious implications for the Afghan economy.

"As a result of the takeover, critical macroeconomic functions of the state institutions such as the Central Bank and others came to a complete halt. This, in retrospect, has serious implications for the Afghan economy with a snowball effect – meaning the challenges will grow with every passing day," Muhammad Sulaiman Bin Shah, the former deputy minister of Industry and Commerce, told TRT World.

Sulaiman explains that the banking sector of the country is faced with multiple challenges including scarcity of cash and the newest Taliban policy that have restricted cash withdrawals to $200 per week against each account holder.

"Food security is also considered to be a daunting challenge in the next few weeks and months," he warned.

Economic challenges for Taliban

The growing economic hardship is emerging as the biggest challenge for the Taliban as the daily struggle of Afghans to put food on the table has become an overwhelming process.

On Sunday, senior Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office met in Kabul with the UN undersecretary-general Martin Griffiths, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told media.