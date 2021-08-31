Al Qaeda has fought alongside the Taliban for nearly three decades against various enemies ranging from the US to the former Afghan government and Daesh and their relationship is likely to withstand pressures that may possibly come from the US through the clauses of the Doha agreement, according to experts.

But from a legal perspective, the Doha agreement might also not be demanding from the Taliban to kick Al Qaeda members out of Afghanistan. Al Qaeda is directly mentioned in the text only two times to highlight that the Taliban will “not allow” any groups “including al-Qa’ida, to use the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.”

Interestingly, the text’s language is not direct enough to suggest that Al Qaeda-affiliated groups and their members cannot stay in Afghanistan following the US withdrawal.

“The Taliban leadership always responded that they have no obligation per its political settlement with the US that it will not allow AQ or any other group or individuals in Afghanistan,” says Abdul Sayed, a Sweden-based security specialist on radical militant groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“The Taliban only guarantees that AQ will not use the Afghan soil again against the US and its allies. AQ is in full understanding with the Taliban, so [there is] no chance of the Taliban going against the AQ,” Sayed tells TRT World.

As far as the Taliban is concerned, Al Qaeda will stay in Afghanistan, but will not use the Afghan soil to launch attacks against the US, according to Sayed. That's something apparently the Taliban and Al Qaeda leadership agreed upon under the implicit US approval, he adds.

“The Taliban’s senior leadership repeatedly publicly expressed it and no reaction came from the US,” Sayed says.

“Their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid and their senior leader Ameer Khan Mutaqi told it in separate interviews with Afghan TV channels a few weeks before the Kabul’s fall to the Taliban, but no US reaction.”

Hosting Al Qaeda on legal grounds

Barnett Rubin, an American political scientist and a leading expert on Afghanistan and South Asia, also thinks that the agreement is not designed to create an enforcement mechanism, where the Taliban should kick out Al Qaeda members. Instead, it appears to provide clauses to allow the Taliban to host some members of Al Qaeda.

“Taliban will ask some of them to leave but provide refuge rather than deport those in danger. They won’t turn Uzbeks over to Uzbekistan. If you read the language of the Doha agreement carefully you will see that it provides for that,” Rubin tells TRT World.

The agreement has an interesting clause regarding asylum-seekers, which also apparently include Al Qaeda members living in Afghanistan. “Read it carefully. Every word counts,” Rubin recommends. “See what it says about international standards on refugees.”

Here is what the agreement says about that:

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which is not recognized by the United States as a state and is known as the Taliban is committed to deal with those seeking asylum or residence in Afghanistan according to international migration law and the commitments of this agreement, so that such persons do not pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.”

Richard Falk, a well-known international law professor, thinks similarly to Rubin.

“[With this article], it would seem that Taliban is committed to keep those posing a threat to the US and its allies from leaving Afghanistan, or from acting in the country in a manner that poses such a threat. It would appear that the reference here is to both al-Qaeda and ISIS-K (Daesh-K).” says Falk.

“A major question relates to whether the Biden presidency feel bound to respect the Doha Agreement, or more generally, what is the current status of that agreement, also from the Taliban side,” Falk tells TRT World.

This article in the agreement refers to non-refoulement, a fundamental rule of international law, which bans any country from returning their asylum seekers to a country, where they might face ill treatment and persecution. And the scope of this critical international law principle is very broad, covering anybody including Al Qaeda members.

“The prohibition of refoulement under international human rights law applies to any form of removal or transfer of persons, regardless of their status,” said the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

“As an inherent element of the prohibition of torture and other forms of ill-treatment, the principle of non-refoulement is characterised by its absolute nature without any exception,” it added. “The prohibition applies to all persons, irrespective of their citizenship, nationality, statelessness, or migration status,” according to the UN Human Rights Office.

“Even if someone is accused of terrorism by a country, where the same person might face an unfair trial or torture, the hosting country should not deliver that person to that particular country,” says Gulden Sonmez, a Turkish lawyer.

“On these grounds, the person who is accused of terrorism has the right to demand from the hosting country not to deliver him/her to the country, where he or she might face ill-treatment or unjust legal process,” Sonmez tells TRT World.