We embark on the team’s journey as they attempt to make history. Arabs have lived in New York City for a 100 plus years, but not one has ever aspired to run for office before this. In the previous elections, only 250 out of 40,000 Arab Americans in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, had thought voting was worth the effort. Democracy is not working well for this new American community in Brooklyn. How can this team change that? How can they get a chance to tell their American story?

At first, the campaign is nothing more than a grand idea loosely grounded in reality. But idealism is not enough. The candidate and his team take to the streets to create alliances with Muslims, Christians and Jews.

The camera gets access to the inner core of the campaign, and is able to document up close the Islamophobia that many Arab Americans face - even one who is in fact a Christian pastor. The local election is as prone to scandals and madness as a national election. But things change when the Democratic Socialists of America join the cause and suddenly, 200 young volunteers emerge onto the streets, ready to knock on doors.

In the quieter moments, we hear the backstories and what has brought these three unique characters together with the common goal of electing the first Arab-American to city office in New York. The Christian candidate started the first Arab speaking church in North America. His story is not void of surprises. As an innocent and earnest 19-year-old theology student in Bethlehem, he was arrested, imprisoned and tortured by Israeli soldiers without a charge. This incident led him to embrace nonviolent leadership and change.