Can the Taliban rule Afghanistan? Can the Taliban, a local political movement, control groups like Al Qaeda and Daesh, global terrorist networks? The attacks, which were claimed by Daesh-K (Islamic State - Khorasan), the group’s Afghan wing, killed more than 100 people including 13 US troops last week. K means Khorasan, which Daesh uses to refer to Afghanistan.

While these questions are not easy to answer, at least one question, which is whether the Taliban wants to go after Daesh and similar groups, might have an answer.

“The Taliban have already gone after IS (Daesh) - and killed their leaders who were in jail in Kabul when they took over the city,” says Thomas Ruttig, a co-founder and co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network, a Kabul-based think-tank.

“So, this will continue,” Rutting tells TRT World.

Ruttig refers to people like Abu Omar Khorasani, the Daesh-K leader, who thought that he would be released by the Taliban due to past cooperation against the US and its Afghan allies. Instead, he was executed by the group. Prior to his death, Khorasani confirmed the hotly debated notion that the Taliban aspires to be a countrywise movement while Daesh has global ambitions.

“One of the Taliban's major concerns is to see a Daesh revival in Afghanistan or to see those Daesh leaders who have a capacity to remobilise their fighters. For this reason, they targeted Daesh commanders and leaders like Khorasani who are capable of mobilising fighters,” says Obaid Ali, an Afghan political analyst at the Afghanistan Analysts Network.

The last two years also witnessed a lot of clashes between the Taliban and Daesh-K, according to a report conducted by Afghanistan Analysts Network. Aided by both US airstrikes and the former Afghan government’s provincial troops, the Taliban defeated Daesh-K forces in both Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, the report said.

Taliban attacks on Daesh-K led to Daesh-K leadership announcing that it is “planning a long new war against the Taliban, anticipating in light of US-Taliban deal that Taliban will soon take power in Kabul with the US withdrawal,” wrote Abdul Sayed, an expert on Afghanistan and the Taliban, on Twitter.

Long war

Ali also sees signs of a long war between the two groups but thinks the Taliban’s fight against Daesh will not be straightforward.

“For Daesh, it was quite difficult to remain or survive from all these attacks from different directions and also from different forces. But today, it’s different because there is only one front [the Taliban] against Daesh in Afghanistan,” Ali tells TRT World.

In the past, Daesh was fighting a variety of forces ranging from the US and its allies to the former Afghan government and the Taliban.

The future scenarios might be even harder for the Taliban’s survival because there is a possibility that Daesh “will get stronger to fight against the Taliban”, according to Ali. There are many unknowns and a lot depends on Daesh’s capacity to remobilise its forces, Ali adds.

“There is a space for Daesh to defy and restart its fighting. It still needs time and support to remobilise its fighters and recruit new fighters to fight against the Taliban,” Ali says. “So time is ticking for Daesh to mobilise its fighters.”

The Taliban will also be preoccupied with forming a government in the centre, “I don’t think the Taliban has enough fighters and forces to fight against Daesh in rural areas.” As they combat Daesh, they also need to convince opponents like Ahmad Massoud and other anti-Taliban forces on their mandate to rule the state, Ali says.

Daesh-K’s new leader Dr. Shahab al-Muhajir, who takes the title of emir, also declared “a new urban terrorism campaign against the Taliban, the Afghan government, and ‘their US masters’,” Sayed also wrote on Twitter.

According to Sayed, the main motive behind the Kabul attack is related to the past two years of fighting between the Taliban and Daesh-K, where the latter took heavy casualties in places like Kunar and Nangarhar. But Daesh-K has increasingly turned out to be an organisation dominated by its Kabul network, which “also has splinters and defectors from the Taliban’s so-called Haqqani Network (HQN),” the analyst noted.