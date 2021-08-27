An Ottoman Symbol in Sarajevo: Bascarsija Mosque
WORLD
4 MIN READ
An Ottoman Symbol in Sarajevo: Bascarsija MosqueThe official opening ceremony of the five-century Ottoman legacy in Sarajevo, Bascarsija Mosque, took place on August 27, 2021 after its restoration in 2020.
The official opening ceremony of the five-century Ottoman legacy in Sarajevo, Bascarsija Mosque, took place today after its restoration in 2020. / AA
August 27, 2021

Sarajevo, a prevailing cultural and historic center in the Balkans, is well known for its religious diversity. The city has been home to several religions, including Islam, since the Ottoman Empire. At the heart of the city is Bascarsija, a colorful neighborhood filled with mosques, churches, synagogues, and more, emblematic of the diversity of Sarajevo. One of those mosques is the historic Bascarsija Mosque, a national monument in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Built in 1527 during the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent, the Bascarsija Mosque has one main dome and a 35-meter-long stone minaret. Its entrance is characterised by a portico courtyard with three arches and cupolas. The most outstanding features of the mosque are its acoustics and hand-drawn details that adorn its interior.

The mosque has a history of restorations. The initial damage was from the fire in 1697. The hand-drawn details of the mosque were renewed by Mehmed Pasa Muhsinovic in 1762. There was also a restoration effort from 1866 to 1867. The mosque again took damage during the Bosnian War of 1992-1995.

The latest and most comprehensive restoration of the Bascarsija Mosque was carried out by the Turkish Directorate General of Foundations in liaison with the Islamic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo Waqf Directorate.

Recommended

The restoration of the Bascarsija Mosque is part of several projects that the Turkish Directorate General of Foundations has taken on with the aim of restoring Ottoman Era structures in Bosnia. This liaison between Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina is meant to protect the common cultural legacy and strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

The restoration of the mosque took three years from 2017 to 2020. Although the mosque had opened its doors for worship last year, the opening ceremony which was initially set for the 2020 anniversary of Miraj (21 March 2020) was postponed due to Covid-19 precautions.

Today, as part of his visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the Bascarsija Mosque in Sarajevo to conduct its official opening ceremony after performing the Friday prayer in the Mosque.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention