Sarajevo, a prevailing cultural and historic center in the Balkans, is well known for its religious diversity. The city has been home to several religions, including Islam, since the Ottoman Empire. At the heart of the city is Bascarsija, a colorful neighborhood filled with mosques, churches, synagogues, and more, emblematic of the diversity of Sarajevo. One of those mosques is the historic Bascarsija Mosque, a national monument in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Built in 1527 during the reign of Suleiman the Magnificent, the Bascarsija Mosque has one main dome and a 35-meter-long stone minaret. Its entrance is characterised by a portico courtyard with three arches and cupolas. The most outstanding features of the mosque are its acoustics and hand-drawn details that adorn its interior.

The mosque has a history of restorations. The initial damage was from the fire in 1697. The hand-drawn details of the mosque were renewed by Mehmed Pasa Muhsinovic in 1762. There was also a restoration effort from 1866 to 1867. The mosque again took damage during the Bosnian War of 1992-1995.

The latest and most comprehensive restoration of the Bascarsija Mosque was carried out by the Turkish Directorate General of Foundations in liaison with the Islamic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo Waqf Directorate.