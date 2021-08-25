WORLD
Palestinian shot by Israel at Gaza border dies ahead of new protest
Osama Dueij died from wounds sustained after Israeli troops fired on protesters who have been calling for an end to continuing blockade of Gaza.
Relatives of Osama Dueij mourn during his funeral at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2021. / Reuters
August 25, 2021

A Palestinian man died on Wednesday from a bullet wound that he sustained over the weekend when Israeli forces opened indiscriminate fire on protestors along Gaza's border fence, Palestinian health officials said. 

Osama Dueij, 32, was shot in the leg during a demonstration on the fence that separates besieged Gaza from Israel. 

Palestinians have been protesting against continuing blockade of Gaza where two million people are struggling to survive and make ends meet as Israel won't allow even basic things to be imported. 

Israeli gunfire wounded 41 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, the Gaza health ministry said.

An Israeli border policeman who was critically wounded after being shot in the head by a Palestinian gunman remained hospitalised on Wednesday. 

Israel’s military responded by bombing what it said were Hamas weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the airstrikes.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in Saturday's demonstration against the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the enclave and Israel's decision to halt Qatari aid funds.

The new Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, initially blocked Qatari aid and the import of reconstruction materials following May's war with Hamas. 

But after an agreement with the Gulf Arab country last week, Israel agreed to resume aid payments to thousands of families in the Gaza Strip, in an effort to reduce tensions with the Palestinian territory. 

The payments are expected to arrive in the coming weeks and will be transferred by the United Nations directly to Gaza families, with Israel having oversight on the list of families receiving aid.

Israeli forced killed at least 254 people during May’s Gaza-Israel war, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. T

Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier. 

New protest planned

Palestinian groups in Gaza have called a new protest for 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) Wednesday on the border near the south Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
