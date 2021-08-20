The Taliban’s return to power has unleashed a flood of information online, both accurate and inaccurate, about Afghanistan, its history, the Taliban, and the role of the US, Pakistan and several other powers in what is happening today.

But explaining the Taliban or Afghanistan’s history can’t be done through just Twitter threads and articles.

Here is a list of books on both the Taliban and modern Afghan history (with one book that goes further back in time) that might help broaden your understanding of the country and the conflict.

Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden, from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001

The book mainly focuses on the CIA role’s in creating jihadist opposition in Afghanistan against the communist Soviet invasion, by forming a large network, which recruited fighters from Arab countries to fight the Soviet invasion.

Steve Coll, the writer of the book, who is an American journalist, explains how the US intelligence paved the way for the September 11 attacks by funding and arming a jihadist network in the name of fighting for the Afghan mujahideen.

The book also recounts the story of mujahideen in training camps across the Afghan-Pakistan border, which was effectively used by Afghan fighters to fight the Soviets. The camps were established by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence under the guidance of Washington.

Coll is also the author of Directorate S: The C.I.A and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The New York Times summarised it as, ”In each chapter of this very long but engrossing book, Coll takes a deep dive into some particular facet of the conflict. Readers will eavesdrop on contentious policy debates conducted at the highest levels in Washington. They will also accompany soldiers and spooks in the field.”

An Enemy We Created

The book was written by Alex Strick van Linschoten and Felix Kuehn, two researchers, who speak Afghanistan’s native Dari and Pashtu languages as well as Arabic. The book aims to bring some enlightenment on the so disputed-topic: ideological and political connections between Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

The authors argue that the two groups are distinctly different from each other for a variety of reasons. But the Western bias toward both Islam and Afghanistan has created a problematic perception, identifying both groups with each other and leading to the 2001 US invasion of the country as part of Washington’s War on Terror campaign.

Van Linschoten is also co-editor of My Life with the Taliban, which recounts Mullah Zaeef’s personal experiences with the Afghan group. The author is also co-editor of a translated volume of Taliban poetry, The Poetry of the Taliban, which delves into the group’s little known cultural quirks.

A Political And Diplomatic History of Afghanistan, 1863-1901

This comprehensive study was done by Hasan Kakar, an Afghan historian and professor of Kabul University. The book explains the centralisation efforts of the late Afghan monarchy under Sher Ali Khan and Abdur Rahman Khan in the 19th century.

According to Kakar, the Afghan monarchy’s centralisation policy led to the emergence of the modern nation-state of Afghanistan. But under the pressure of the Great Game to control Central Asia from outside powers like Russia and Britain, the Afghan state was cut down to size, the book explains.

No Good Men Among the Living: America, the Taliban, and the War through Afghan Eyes

Anand Gopal, the book’s writer, is one of the few journalists who embedded with the Taliban. The book is a well-documented failure of the US Afghan policy, which transpired across several American administrations.

The book explains how America’s War on Terror was cursed from the start with the invasion of Afghanistan despite the fact that top Taliban leaders offered a surrender to Washington.

Gopal chronicles one US failure after the other, among which the establishment of a corrupt Afghan government is the worst, preparing conditions for the Taliban’s return, according to the journalist.

The book’s title is taken from a Pashtun proverb: “There are no good men among the living, and no bad ones among the dead.” Gopal’s book is based on three Pashtun characters: a Taliban commander, a tribal strongman and a village housewife.

In the book, Gopal explains how the housewife’s husband became one of the victims of the Afghan warlord whose crimes were enabled by Americans. One of the most compelling aspects of the book is the way it chronicles the life of the Taliban commander.

Mullah Cable or Akbar Gul is an ordinary Afghan man like Zaeef, the writer of My Life with the Taliban. Like Zaeef, he wants to come back to his old life, opening a phone-repair shop after the US invasion. But corruption in the local administration and a continuing American presence makes him angry like Zaeef, forcing him to join the Taliban.

Gopal’s portrayal of Mullah Cable exhibits an important element of the Taliban’s political base, which is about many ordinary Afghans, who want to return to normalcy but are forced to fight due to a US-backed corrupt regime’s unfair conduct enabled by warlords across the country.

My Life with the Taliban