Facebook announced shutting down the Taliban's WhatsApp accounts on Tuesday, two days after the insurgent group seized control of Afghanistan following the United States’s swift withdrawal.

Soon after capturing the capital city Kabul, the group set up a grievance helpline on the messaging service, which was mainly meant to address the victims of violence and looting.

As Facebook blocked the helpline, many Afghans criticised the move.

Haroun Rahimi, an assistant professor of law at the American University of Afghanistan said he doesn’t think banning the Taliban on Whatsapp is helpful for Afghans.

“Taliban are saying they have changed. We need to hold them to account for those promises,” Rahimi told TRT World.

“Banning the ways Afghans can communicate with the TB spokesman will not help Afghans and the world engage with the Taliban to pressure, incentivize, and encourage them to respect women’s and minority rights and create inclusive government,” he said.

Besides blocking the Taliban's official Whatsapp channels, the tech giant said the ban on the armed group's Facebook webpage will continue to remain in effect.

Prior to Facebook buying the messaging app in 2018, it had already banned the Taliban on its own platform.

A Whatsapp spokesperson told AFP that the company was obligated to act in line with the sanctions and a team of Afghan experts was helping to monitor the situation as it evolves.

"Facebook does not make decisions about the recognized government in any particular country but instead respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations," Facebook said.

First reporting the story, the Financial Times said Whatsapp came under pressure to block the group from its services.

The Taliban is not included on the State Department's list of sanctioned terrorist organisations. However, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on the organisation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) entity in July 1999 by an executive order by the former US president Bill Clinton.

It means, "any transaction or dealing by US persons or within the US... is prohibited" including "any contribution of funds, goods, or services".