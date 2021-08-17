Pakistan has decided not to rush ahead in recognising Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan where the insurgent group is cementing hold over the administrative affairs of the war-torn country.

Islamabad will take a decision in this regard after consulting with regional and international allies, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a media briefing.

“We are in touch with our friends, both in [this] region and internationally, and we will decide accordingly,” he said, according to Dawn newspaper.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a few days back on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Chaudhry said.

When Taliban first came to power in the 1990s, Pakistan was among the first countries that recognised its government.

Afghanistan’s neighbours are scrambling to figure out how to deal with an administration made up of Taliban insurgents who swiftly took over Kabul and seized the country without much of a fight by Afghan security forces.