A Chinese court has sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison in a spying case linked to Beijing's pressure campaign against the Canadian government over the arrest of an executive at tech giant Huawei.

A Canadian court will hear final arguments in the next few weeks over whether to hand over the executive, Meng Wanzhou, to face US criminal charges in connection with possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

Spavor and another Canadian were detained in China in what critics labelled “hostage politics” after the executive’s 2018 arrest.

On Tuesday, another Chinese court rejected the appeal of a third Canadian whose prison term in a drug case was abruptly increased to death following Meng’s arrest.

Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton attended Spavor's hearing on Wednesday in the city of Dandong, 340 kilometres east of Beijing near the North Korean border.

No word has been given about a trial date for former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who was also detained in December 2018 and charged with spying.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd. and daughter of the company's founder, was arrested December 1, 2018, in Vancouver on US charges of lying to the Hong Kong arm of the British bank HSBC about possible dealings with Iran in violation of trade sanctions.

Meng's lawyers argue the case is politically motivated and what she is accused of isn’t a crime in Canada.

China’s government has criticised the arrest as part of US efforts to hamper its technology development. Huawei, a maker of network equipment and smartphones, is China’s first global tech brand and is at the centre of US-Chinese tension over technology and the security of information systems.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded Meng's immediate release. While denying a direct connection between her case and the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig, Chinese officials and state media frequently mention the two men's fates in relation to whether or not Meng is allowed to return to China.

'Unacceptable and unjust'