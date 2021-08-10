Riot police have fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Bangkok as hundreds rallied for democratic reform and against the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators defied a ban on public gatherings on Tuesday as Thailand tries to quash its worst virus outbreak so far, with new cases hovering around the 20,000 mark daily.

The slow start to the coronavirus vaccination programme in Thailand and economic pain from restrictions and business closures has heaped pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government.

Hundreds of protesters wove their way through Bangkok streets on motorbikes and in cars and by early evening there were clashes.

A police traffic booth was set ablaze and some demonstrators threw firecrackers and fireworks at police, who responded by firing water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Protesters defaced a logo of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction — a company with links to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul — with pig's blood.