With the Internet Protection Bill being pushed in the Iranian parliament, ordinary Iranians stare at the possibility of losing whatever little free access they have to the Internet, which is heavily controlled and monitored by the state.

Since the early 2000s, Iran has blocked thousands of websites and global social media services. Iranians however enjoy free access to a few remaining online platforms including Instagram and Pinterest, which are currently allowed to function in the country. The new bill aims to jeopardize it, too.

Here's a breakdown of draconian Internet restrictions in Iran.

No Youtube, no Twitter

Iranians, who have one of the strictest internet restrictions in the world, have no direct access to popular social media applications such as Netflix, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Blogger, Medium, and others. The Iranian government has imposed “SmartFiltering,” a system developed by a US company named Secure Computing Corporation despite Washington having imposed sanctions on Iran that prevent American companies from doing business with the Shia majority country. In its defence, the company said Iran was using its software without permission. Saudi Arabia also uses the same filtering system.

The software that was put in use in 2014 was initially aimed at relaxing internet restrictions in the country by only filtering the websites that are deemed 'immoral' by the state while allowing access to other websites.

However, it blocks prominent international English-language websites including the British public broadcaster, BBC.

The government shortly lifted the ban on Telegram, a popular messaging app in 2018 amid strong anti-government protests. The app has been blocked since 2009, despite the previous President Hassan Rouhani, has criticised the move.

However, this didn't mean a step towards free internet access. The country’s director of the National Cyberspace Center of Iran, Abolhassan Firoozabadi said last year that he was looking up to China as a successful role model. The Asian country has been long under fire by human rights organisations for its restrictive measures on the internet.

State suggests alternative apps, people find alternative solutions

The authorities in the country want to regulate the internet by pushing alternative applications. In July this year, a state-approved dating app, Hamdam, was unveiled to promote marriage. The launch of the app also criminalised the usage of any other dating apps in the country.