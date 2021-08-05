The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money-laundering monitor, has been misused by some governments to launch crackdown against rights activists and opponents, a Reuters investigation has found.

The revelations come just weeks after India openly admitted that it has used its influence at the international forum to push Pakistan into a 'grey list' of countries that strict scrutiny.

Paris-based FATF was created by the G7 group of advanced economies to ensure global financial systems, including banks, are not used by terror groups, money launders and criminal syndicates.

Over the years FATF has pushed countries to introduce anti-money laundering laws and strengthen the systems that monitor how the money flows across the borders.

But there have been some unintended consequences.

The Ugandan case

In late 2020, when Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni faced a fresh challenge to his 35-year rule, a new tool helped to silence his critics: anti-money laundering legislation promoted by the G7.

The FATF had written to Uganda's government eight years earlier telling it to do more to combat money laundering and terrorism financing or risk being placed on a "grey list" of deficient countries, according to a top Ugandan official who described the private letter to Reuters.

Such a move could damage Uganda's ties to foreign banks and investors, which closely follow the FATF's updates.

Within a year, Uganda's parliament passed a new law to criminalise both offences and established an intelligence unit to enforce it.

But Uganda didn't deploy the law as the FATF intended.

Last December, as Museveni prepared for a January election, authorities used the law to temporarily freeze the bank accounts of three rights groups and arrest a prominent lawyer, 40-year-old Nicholas Opiyo, on money laundering charges related to the funding of an NGO he founded.

Opiyo, who was later released on bail, called the charges "spurious."

The government has denied using the law to target its critics.

In January, amid accusations of voter fraud by Museveni's main rival, the electoral commission declared Museveni had won re-election.

Uganda isn't unique.

Reuters found that in at least four other countries – Serbia, India, Tanzania, and Nigeria – legislation passed to meet FATF standards was used by authorities to investigate journalists, NGO workers, and lawyers.

Based on interviews with people targeted, government officials and financial crime experts, the reporting by Reuters provides the first account of the unintended consequences arising from the task force's mandate.

Through constant assessments of countries' measures, the FATF plays a little-known but key role in shaping financial crime legislation and in dictating governments' security priorities.

Across the globe, it has strengthened laws to crack down on money laundering and terrorist financing.

But by pressuring nations with weak democratic frameworks to adopt and bolster such laws, the FATF has unwittingly handed a new legal instrument to authoritarian governments, according to a dozen researchers at think tanks and human rights groups.

"Its standards are increasingly not just being misunderstood, but are being purposefully abused," said Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Financial Crime at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

In particular, a focus at the FATF from the early 2000s on tackling terrorist financing through non-profit organisations has allowed some governments to pursue legitimate civic groups under the cover of enforcing international standards, according to researchers.

"Non-profit organisations can get caught in those crosshairs," said Tracey Durner, a director at the Global Center on Cooperative Security in New York.