When Mete Gazoz hit the final bullseye last week, knocking out Italy's Mauro Nespoli and clinching gold in the Olympic archery competition for men, the timing of his victory was distinctive. Back home, Turkey was grappling with one of the worst wildfires in history and Gazoz's win gave the Turkish people a reason to smile.

Landing in Istanbul on August 2, Gazoz received a warm welcome.

“It's hard to describe my feelings. I feel like whatever I say will be inadequate. At the age of 16, I made a promise to the entire country, and after five years, I am happy to keep my promise,” Gazoz told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

"Actually, it's a trip I went on when I was 3, a dream I've been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. I never doubted that my efforts and sacrifice would pay off. More importantly, no one who knew me had any doubts”.

Born in Istanbul in 1999, Mete Gazoz studied archery from a very young age. He continued his career at Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club and at the age of 16, he represented Turkey for the first time at the 2015 European Games held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the following years, Gazoz had a string of successes as he participated in various world- class events from the 2016 Rio Olympics to the 2018 Mediterranean Games in Tarragona, Spain, where he won the gold medal.

Gazoz's popularity increased with time but it received a major boost during the 2016 Rio Olympics when Turkey's famous footballer Arda Turan, who plays for the Galatasaray club, spoke highly of Gazoz.

He is a product of his environment, which was largely shaped by his father Metin, a former national athlete in archery.

“My father brought archery into my life as a game without exhausting me, without squeezing me, without pressing me, it was my favourite game. I'm so happy that I converted my favourite game as a kid into my profession,” Gazoz said.

Gazoz credits his father Metin for planning the most crucial stages of his career. Under Metin's supervision, Mete took a swimming course until the age of 8 with the aim of strengthening his shoulders, which is a key strength in high-quality archery. On his father's advice, Mete also played basketball so as to improve his coordination skills and use them in archery.

To improve his eyesight and attention span, Mete took a painting course for 1 year and a piano course to enhance his eye-hand coordination.