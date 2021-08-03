At least 16 people have been killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s east, believed to be the work of militant groups.

Local civilian sources said on Tuesday that the victims of Monday's attack, including two women, had been taken hostage weeks earlier by members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the US says is linked to the Daesh terrorist group.

The hostages were knifed to death along a main highway near Idohu, in the restive Ituri province, local official Dieudonne Malangai said.

Ituri's military governor Johnny Luboya Nkashama speaking in Komanda, some 40 kilometres from the incident, condemned the killings.

"We will reinforce our presence in the region," he told AFP.