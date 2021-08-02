On the morning of July 27, at exactly 11.30 am, Sheikh Meeran Ali was shot dead by unknown assailants outside his home in the old city of Srinagar, the capital of India-administered Kashmir.

Within a few hours, photographs of the assassination appeared all over the Internet, with Ali lying on the road in a crisp white shirt, his blood splattered against the grey tarmac road.

Kashmiris have grown used to seeing such random killings, a living nightmare the 500,000-strong community has inherited ever since an armed militancy challenged the Indian rule in the region in 1989. In the following decade of the 1990s, it became hard to decipher who was killing whom. The stakeholders had different names and symbols from Pakistan-backed guerillas to militant-turned-renegades supported by New Delhi. The conflict has so far swallowed over 40,000 people, according to the Indian government. Kashmiri separatists however peg the total deaths at 100,000.

For Kashmir watchers, Ali's killing was confounding because the police pinned it on a "gang rivalry". Never before in the past 30 years of the conflict did Kashmir witness a killing by any organised crime syndicate since such cartels have never existed in the region.

The slaying was carried with discriminating timing too — at a time when President of India Ram Nath Kovind was on his day-long visit to Kashmir.

The incident had everything to fuel the war of narratives. Some accused the victim of being close to pro-India political parties and police, which makes him a black sheep in the eyes of those who either support Kashmir's merger with Pakistan or its complete independence from both India and Pakistan.

Another theory, currently examined by the police and attributed to a militant outfit named The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as per the Indian authorities, made circles, describing Ali as a drug dealer backed by pro-India counter-insurgency groups, whose job was to harass "resistance movement lovers and supporters''.

The police's gang theory also raised the spectre of the Ikhwan, a dreaded counter-insurgency unit that Human Rights Watch once described as India's "secret army," accusing it of "grave human rights abuses, including summary executions, torture, and illegal detention as well as election-related intimidation of voters."

Amidst all the claims and counter-claims and slanderous social media commentary, Ali's identity has become muddled, putting his family under a major psychological strain. For his parents and friends, Ali's character was not even remotely related to what the slain youth has been accused of by various stakeholders of the Kashmir conflict.

"Kids as young as eight and nine would visit the gym and ask him (Ali) for selfies. They wanted to be like him. They want to have a body like him," said Khalid Ali, who had trained the deceased for nearly five years.

Ali had earned himself a huge following not only on social media, where his Instagram page used to be inundated with praises but also in the old city of Srinagar.

One Srinagar resident described him as a "fitness freak" who had participated and won prizes in local bodybuilding competitions.

Ali had recently appeared in a music video released on Youtube by a major Indian music record label and film production company. His second cameo is yet to be released. His career in India's multi-billion dollar entertainment industry was beginning to take off.

A drug addict or an activist?

So what made him a gangster in the eyes of the police?

According to the police investigation, Ali was part of a "gang" named "16 Gujjar Chattabal".