The European Union has said it was ready to impose sanctions on Lebanon's ruling elite over the political crisis wracking the country, after adopting a legal framework for such measures.

The crisis has left Lebanon without a functioning government since the last one resigned after a massive explosion killed dozens and destroyed swathes of Beirut in August 2020.

The country has plunged into what the World Bank described as one of the worst economic crises since the 1850s, and political players continue to squabble.

"This framework provides for the possibility of imposing sanctions against persons and entities who are responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law in Lebanon," the EU said in a statement.

The bloc's 27 member states must still vote unanimously for the list of people and entities to be sanctioned.

US on board with EU

The United States welcomed the EU's steps to use a "powerful tool to promote accountability on a global scale," Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

"Sanctions are intended, among other things, to compel changes in behaviour, and promote accountability for corrupt actors and leaders," they added, saying they were ready to cooperate with the EU on Lebanon.