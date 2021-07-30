WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong police probe China anthem booing at Olympic screening
Hundreds of fans had gathered in a mall to watch Hong Konger Edgar Cheung’s winning bout, erupting into rapturous applause and cheers when he came out on top.
Hong Kong police probe China anthem booing at Olympic screening
People react as they watch Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong swim in the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, July 30, 2021. / AP
July 30, 2021

Hong Kong police said they had launched an investigation into Olympic Games fans who booed China's national anthem and drowned it out with chanting during a public screening at a mall.

The Chinese international finance hub has had its best Games on record with Edgar Cheung winning gold in fencing and Siobhan Haughey taking two silvers in swimming.

But the sporting success also comes at a politically turbulent time for the city as China cracks down on dissent in response to huge and often violent protests two years ago.

Hundreds of fans gathered in a mall on Monday night to watch Cheung's winning bout, erupting into rapturous applause and cheers when he came out on top.

At the subsequent medal ceremony, some fans initially booed China's national anthem and then chanted "We are Hong Kong" in scenes that were broadcast live.

"We are Hong Kong" is often chanted by Hong Kong football fans, many of whom revel in the city's unique identity and Cantonese culture compared to the primarily Mandarin-speaking Chinese mainland.

READ MORE: 'Just proud': Relentless Ledecky finally wins gold at Tokyo Olympics

Banning insults to China's national anthem and flag

It was often chanted by football fans when China's national anthem played ahead of matches.

Hong Kong authorities passed legislation last year banning any insults to China's national anthem and flag with officials specifically citing football fans as one of the reasons they deemed the law necessary.

On Friday, police confirmed they were looking into whether the Olympic mall fans had broken the law.

Recommended

"The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and will collect relevant evidence," a spokesperson said.

Police did not give further details.

A senior police source told AFP the investigation would cover "any insulting acts" towards the national anthem.

Protest movement met with national security law

Hong Kong is a former British colony that was handed to China in 1997.

Beijing promised the city could maintain key liberties and autonomy for fifty years after the handover.

The city was a bastion of free speech inside China and anti-Beijing protests bubbled for years until they exploded in a huge popular street protest movement two years ago.

Since then, China has sought to remould the city in its own authoritarian image.

It has imposed a sweeping national security law that criminalises much dissent and pushed an official campaign to root out anyone deemed unpatriotic.

READ MORE:Hong Kong approves China's controversial national anthem law

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school