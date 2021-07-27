Lebanon's new PM-designate Najib Mikati has held consultations with political parties that he said "unanimously" agreed on the need to put together a government quickly to rescue the crisis-hit country.

But he faces an uphill battle after nearly a year of extreme drift, an economic crisis described by the World Bank as one of the world's worst since the 1850s and continued squabbling among political players.

The United States issued a call on Tuesday for Mikati "to quickly form a government that's empowered and a government that's also committed to implementing critical reforms".

Mikati, a billionaire who has already twice served as prime minister, took on the task on Monday, days after fellow veteran politician Saad Hariri threw in the towel.

The last government resigned amid public outrage over a deadly explosion of hundreds of tonnes of poorly stored fertiliser at Beirut port last August.

Political vacuum

The institutional vacuum is holding up a potential financial rescue plan for the country, which defaulted on its debt last year.

On Tuesday, Mikati met with top political parties, including the powerful Hezbollah movement and the Free Patriotic Movement founded by President Michel Aoun.

"There was unanimous agreement from all blocs and lawmakers on the need to speed up the process of cabinet formation," Mikati said after consultations ended.

The meetings are the customary official step that follows a new prime minister's designation, but the high-stakes horse-trading has yet to even begin.

Hezbollah says to 'cooperate seriously'

Following a meeting with Mikati, Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammad Raad said his party was ready to "cooperate seriously" with the new PM-designate.

FPM chief Gebran Bassil, accused by critics of repeatedly obstructing previous efforts to form a new government, said his party would stand aside this time.

We will "not to participate in the next cabinet, which means we will not get involved in the formation process".

In an interview with the An-Nahar newspaper, Mikati vowed his line-up would be "purely technical" and tasked with bridging the gap to elections due next year.

Several lawmakers, including deputy speaker Elie Ferzli, backed this push on Tuesday.

"The government will consist of specialists," Ferzli said.

"As for the nominating process, it will rest on Mikati and his agreements with the president."