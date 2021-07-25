Gunmen who had seized 121 students at a high school in northwestern Nigeria earlier this month have released 28 of them, a school official said.

The 28 released students had been reunited with their parents after being released on Saturday, Joseph Hayab, the Bethel Baptist High School official, said on Sunday.

The attackers had stormed Bethel Baptist High School in northwestern Kaduna state on July 5, abducting students who were sleeping in their dorms.

The kidnapping was the latest by heavily armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who have long plagued northwest and central Nigeria by looting, stealing cattle and kidnapping, but have lately targeted schools and colleges.

"We were able to send out church buses to go to where the captors dropped them to pick them up," Hayab said.

In all, thirty-four of the kidnapped children were now free: five escaped earlier and one was released on health grounds, he said.

Some money had been paid to the gang, he said, declining to say how much.

"The most important thing now is to get all the remaining children released," he said.

Parents of those released reacted with joy.

"I'm so happy what God had done for us, it is our day," said mother Jumai Francis.

"The joy, I'm overwhelmed," said father Zambo Egeje, but still had some words of criticism for the authorities.

"Physically, we did not see any government officially consoling us," he said.

Rise in school kidnapping

Kaduna state police were not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP.