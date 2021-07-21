Peter Onyema* was 15 when he started sports betting. Freshly out of secondary school, he had enough time on his hands. By the time he got into the university, he had advanced to online betting which is rampant in Enugu, a city in Nigeria’s Southeast.

He now battles an addiction.

“As long as I have money, I’ll transfer to my online betting account, select the best games in my estimation, and play. I only stop when I run out of funds, but that only lasts a few days or so. It is that bad,” he told TRT World.

On virtually every street in Enugu, there is a betting shop. The tell-tale signs that distinguish such shops include constant electricity – most are not reliant on the country’s unreliable power supply and hence have their own petrol-powered generators –and an abundance of young people, mostly teenage and young men loitering inside the buildings, their eyes glued to the computers mounted on the walls. The young people are bettors, looking to see if their games came through. Peter is one of such boys.

Kalu Ukpai, too, is a feature in these shops. Kalu, a recent graduate of the University of Nigeria, says he started betting in 2017 while in his third year. “I started betting because I felt that I had a little knowledge of soccer, but it has become a daily habit.” He said. “If someone sends me N2000 (about $4.8) now, I will definitely use N500 (about $1.22) at least to bet online.” At the moment, he spends around N 20000 (about $48.66) monthly on betting.

Peter and Kalu are not unicorns. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, published in the Businessday Newspapers, 60 million Nigerians, 4 out of every 10, actively engage in sports betting. These bettors collectively spend $5.5 million on betting every day, amounting to a whopping $2 billion yearly. Another report reveals that Nigerians likely to bet on sports are typically males between 18-40-years old. Of that number, more than 50 percent bet daily. Hidden in plain sight, a sports betting addiction is raging amongst Nigeria’s young people, and no one is talking about it.

Changed landscape

Gambling is not new in Nigeria. Before the advent of the internet, in the 90s, betting pools were the forms of betting favoured by the elderly. However, online betting changed the landscape and the demographic.

With the internet, betting has become easier and more accessible, especially to the youth. There are numerous betting sites like Bet9ja, Nairabet, Naijabet, 360bet, amongst others.

Bet9Ja is currently Nigeria’s top online bookmaker. Launched in 2013, it has come to assume pride of place in the online sports betting space in Nigeria.

In the 2000s, it seemed as though a new wave of consciousness was introduced into the Nigerian online betting space. There are several reasons for this. The first is the change in business strategies aimed at Nigeria’s youth population. Nigeria currently has a population of over 200 million, with about half of those being young people. Strategies employed include the use of celebrities as brand ambassadors. For instance, Nigerian footballer JJ Okocha is the brand ambassador for BetKing. Furthermore, betting companies are making forays into entertainment. Betway sponsored the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2020, allegedly spending $ 1 million. BBN being one of the most-watched reality shows in Nigeria, with a huge youth audience, no doubt did no small favours to BetKing’s visibility

For these online sports betting, three options are available. A punter (a bettor) could bet in a betting shop, directly on online betting sites, or use offshore/international betting sites. Online betting companies typically have agents who open betting shops where bettors play games, but this is usually the case for those who cannot play online themselves. “It seemed like magic.”

However, the biggest attraction for online betting is the promise of quick gains. “It seemed like magic. You put in some money and get more out of it. When I started betting, I imagined all the things I would do with the money I make. I thought it would be easy, making predictions and winning,” said Peter. This line of thinking is prevalent amongst young bettors and is perhaps understandable given that Nigeria just exited a recession, with the unemployment rate still placed at about 33 percent for the first quarter of 2021. For the average Nigerian young person, being enamoured by seemingly easy routes to wealth appears almost inevitable.